Football fans are arriving at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the match between Denmark and France.

Previously, Denmark defeated Peru 1-0, while the match with Australia ended in a draw.

At the same time, France managed to defeat Australia 2-1 and then gained the victory over Peru 1-0.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.