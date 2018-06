Belgium will take on Tunisia in the teams' second match at the World Cup. Last week, Belgium triumphed over Panama with three goals, while Tunisia lost 1-2 to England during its first Group G World Cup game.

Football fans have been arriving at the stadium in the Russian capital of Moscow ahead of the Group G match between Belgium and Tunisia. After winning the game against Panama, Belgium has all chaces to make it to the playoff stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.