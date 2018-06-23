Belgium Leads 3-1 in Match Against Tunisia as Lukaku Scores Second Goal

Belgium triumphed over Panama with three goals, while Tunisia lost 1-2 to England during its first Group G World Cup game.

After Belgium forward Eden Hazard and striker Romelu Lukaku scored two consecutive goals in the sixth and 16th minute, respectively, Tunisia managed to return the favor during the Group G match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

During stoppage time, Lukaku scored a second goal, thus becoming one of the footballers with the most scored goals at the 2018 World Cup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium, alongside England, is poised to make it to the playoffs after winning its first game of the tournament.

When you turn on the TV 20 minutes late and see you've missed 3 goals 😮#BELTUN — Dimitar Vangelov (@dimvangelov) June 23, 2018

Belgian center backs Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen are again expected to be missing due to injuries.

As the Tunisian head coach, Nabil Maaloul, said prior to the match, "If we had got a draw it would have been an excellent result for us (against England), but hopefully this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games."

