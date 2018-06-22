Belgium Defenders Kompany, Vermaelen to Miss Match Against Tunisia - Head Coach

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday that defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen would miss the team's match against Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Belgium is set to face Tunisia in their second Group G match at Moscow's Spartak Stadium on Saturday.

"Everyone apart from [Vincent] Kompany and [Thomas] Vermaelen, who are medically fit but not ready for Tunisia, is ready to be on the pitch," Martinez told journalists.

Belgium beat Panama 3-0 while Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in the teams' first matches at the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

