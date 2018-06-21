Register
16:47 GMT +321 June 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Opening Ceremony - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 Iker Casillas and model Natalia Vodianova present the World Cup trophy before the ceremony

Spanish Goalkeeper Casillas Wants Russia to Reach Later Stages at World Cup

© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Moscow
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who currently plays for Porto, said that he wanted Russia to go further than the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"I'm very happy to be here, at the World Cup, at Red Square. I'm grateful to Russia for a wonderful organization [of the tournament]. You welcome guests from all over the world really well. Congratulations to Russia on reaching the knockout stage! Russia may face Spain in the final, I'll support Spain then but I wish Russia to progress anyway," Casillas told journalists.

The 37-year-old veteran, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 but who was left out of the country’s squad for this summer's tournament, took part in the opening ceremony of the Football Park festival at Moscow's Red Square earlier on Thursday.

Football Park World Cup 2018 on Red Square in Moscow
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
Football Park Opens on Moscow's Red Square (VIDEO)
READ MORE: 'One of the Best World Cups Ever' — FIFA Secretary-General on Event in Russia

Hosts Russia has qualified for the knockout stage for the first time after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the World Cup on June 14 and beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday.

Spain drew their first game against Portugal 3-3 on June 15 before beating Iran 1-0 on Wednesday.

Spain defender and captain Sergio Ramos said on Wednesday night that Argentina legend Diego Maradona was "light years behind" current Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Ramos was responding to Maradona who earlier in the week said the player was not as good as Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Diego Godin.

"I respect Maradona because he is one of the greatest. For me, he was a star, but in Argentina, they know that he [Maradona] is light years behind the best Argentinian footballer in history, who, for me, is Messi," Ramos said, as quoted by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Denmark vs Australia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 21, 2018 Denmark's Christian Eriksen scores their first goal past Australia's Mathew Ryan
© REUTERS / Michael Dalder
Australia Ties Game Against Denmark at FIFA World Cup: 1-1
READ MORE: Messi to Receive Copy of World Cup Trophy as Birthday Gift — Official

Maradona was named FIFA Player of the Century, a one-off award created by FIFA to decide the greatest football player of the 20th century, alongside Brazilian Pele. The 57-year-old also captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

With 64 goals to his name, 30-year-old Messi is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer but has yet to win a World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Ex-FIFA President Blatter in Moscow for 'Private' Visit - Kremlin
All Eyes on Ronaldo as Portugal Set to Clash With Morocco at FIFA World Cup
FIFA: Dzyuba’s Goal vs Egypt Best Moment of World Cup Day 6
FIFA World Cup 2018 Breaks 1954 Record of Goalless Draws
Tags:
footballer, congratulations, match, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse