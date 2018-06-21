'One of the Best World Cups Ever' - FIFA Secretary General on Event in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said Thursday that she had never doubted that Russia would host one of the best FIFA World Cups in history.

"I had no single doubt that we’ll be here this day. I had no single doubt that Russia will host one of the best World Cups ever. The only doubt I had was that Senegal wins the first game. But they won, and I’m happy. For three weeks all eyes in the world are on Russia, and so far everything is on the highest level. And it’s great that Russian team is one of the best so far," the Senegalese executive said.

On June 19, Senegal became the first African team to win a match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Poland 2-1 at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Fatma Samoura has posted several photos from the match.

So thrilled to be joined by a dream team of FIFA Legends this evening at Spartak Stadium for @FIFAWorldCup Poland vs Senegal: Diomansy Kamara, Khalilou Fadiga @kf1011, @IamMSilvestre, @didierdrogba and @realflorentm 🤗✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/4VADTvFR2V — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) 19 июня 2018 г.

Hosts, Russia is currently top of their Group A after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 and beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will last until July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be held at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.