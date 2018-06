On their way to Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, a choir of Moroccans was singing in the subway, bringing a smile to everyone's face. The Moroccan fans were encouraging each other, as they were eager to see the game, hoping for victory in the match against Portugal.

Unfortunately for them, only four minutes after the start of the match, Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score the first goal. Despite all their efforts, the Moroccan team was unable to strike back, losing the game 0-1 to the current European champions.

Morocco still has to play against Spain in the remaining Group B match.