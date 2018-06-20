Ronaldo Scores Goal Four Minutes After Portugal-Morocco Match Begins

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has started the match against Morocco brilliantly, setting a new record for the number of goals for the national team among European footballers.

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored all three goals for Portugal in their 3-3 draw against Spain during the team’s World Cup opener, has scored a goal only four minutes after the start of the Portugal-Morocco match at Luzhniki Stadium.

Social networks users have posted numerous photos and videos of the glorious moment.

His 85th career goal for Portugal places him ahead of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) 20 июня 2018 г.

Ronaldo needs to score another 25 goals for his country to overtake former Iran striker Ali Daei as the world's all-time leading international goalscorer. Daei netted 109 goals in 149 international games.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.