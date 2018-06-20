All Eyes on Ronaldo as Portugal Set to Clash With Morocco at FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s national football squad is set to play against Morocco on Wednesday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking hat-trick secured Lisbon’s team a 3-3 draw against Spain.

As the two teams are about to meet for the first time since the 1986 World Cup, when Morocco gained a 3-1 victory, Portugal coach Fernando Santos has encouraged his squad to reach “Euro 2016 levels.”

Despite the fact that the Portuguese top player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already got three World Cup 2018 goals in his bag, Santos expects the footballers not to relax and improve their performance in certain areas.

“Morocco are an excellent team, one of the best in Africa, and they have an excellent coach in Hervé Renard. We have to be very focused and intense in our play and, if we play like we can do, we will win. We have to play like we did in the European Championship two years ago. […] Portugal have the capacity to do better than we played against Spain and I hope we can correct our mistakes,” Santos said.

Morocco, for its part, is expected to bounce back following their defeat against Iran after forward Aziz Bouhaddouz scored a late-game own goal. Reflecting on the forthcoming match against Portugal, Morocco coach Hervé Renard said that stopping Ronaldo would be difficult.

“Even if you want to draw up plans for Ronaldo, he always finds a way out or makes a difference or puts his team back on the right track. He’s absolutely exceptional. Perhaps that word isn’t even strong enough but you have to do everything to stop him.”

At the same time, Renard noted that focusing solely on the Portuguese captain would be wrong, because they “are the European champions.”

The vast majority of social media users have bet odds and tips on the Portuguese star’s performance:

Portugal vs Morocco tomorrow morning, CR7 will score twice — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) 19 июня 2018 г.

I’m predicting another hat trick, wanna throw 20$ on It — Dardan (@D_hoxhaj596) 19 июня 2018 г.

Ronaldo will surely strike fear into Moroccan hearts😌#PORMAR — jkool___😌 (@Justice04997073) 20 июня 2018 г.

I sense another hat trick tomorrow. Ronaldo in his bag. 🔥 — iSSA BUCKET (@EULBCiRE) 19 июня 2018 г.

Portugal winning the entire thing on the back of MR HANDSOME, @Cristiano 🙏🏻☝🏻⚽️ — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) 19 июня 2018 г.

There were those who offered their own predictions for the match, with some sharing them under the hashtag #CokeScoreChallenge:

And while some cheered for Team Morocco…

GUYS THIS IS NOT A JOKE

A reputable Moroccan witch has confirmed to me that Morocco will beat Portugal tomorrow. I’m not playing. I’m sleeping well tonight. 😂❤️ — Amerruki🇲🇦🇹🇳🇪🇬🇸🇳🇳🇬 (@Amerruki) 19 июня 2018 г.

I'm very optimistic about this match 💪🏼

Come on Morocco 🇲🇦

Courage Lions 🦁#PORMOR pic.twitter.com/VAU7bJ6DSt — أنيس بنتهامي (@bthaniss) 20 июня 2018 г.

everybody repeat after me:



Morocco 🇲🇦WILL beat portugal on Wednesday

Morocco 🇲🇦WILL beat portugal on Wednesday

Morocco 🇲🇦WILL beat portugal on Wednesday



ONLY OPTIMISTIC POSITIVE THOUGHTS OVERE HERE! — غزلان بنت كازا 🇸🇳🇹🇳🇲🇦🇪🇬 (@commimaghrebiya) 18 июня 2018 г.

I swear to god nothing can cheer me up. I wish Morocco do it against Portugal. Viva Morocco 🇲🇦 — Satar (@Satar_Gaza) 20 июня 2018 г.

…others forecast Portugal’s win:

Portugal are going to annihilate Morocco. I promise you despite the 3-3 draw to Spain who’s playing with one of their most weakest squads in a decade, Portugal have a great chance of advancing to the semifinals. — Ruslan Nabiev (@RuslanNabiev4) 20 июня 2018 г.

Meanwhile, Diwa, the Moroccan “Donkey of Destiny,” who lives at the SPANA veterinary center in Marrakech, made a prediction by choosing between two buckets of hay, each bedecked with the flag of the two sides. And Diwa rooted for the Euro 2016 winners:

Portugal will take on Morocco at the 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).