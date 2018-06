The Portugal national football team is set to face the Moroccan squad in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday, June 20.

Football fans are arriving at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is set to host the second FIFA World Cup match in group B. Portugal has so far got one point after a draw in its match with Spain and needs to defeat its opponents to make it out of the group stage. The Moroccans have zero points after losing to Iran 1-0 in their opening game.

