The Sparrow Hills (Vorobyovy Gory) are welcoming football fans for Sunday's matches as people gather at the one of the highest points of the Russian capital to participate in the festival.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in Russia, will last till July 15. Three matches were scheduled on Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica vs. Serbia, Germany vs. Mexico and Brazil vs. Switzerland. While the Costa Rica-Serbia match is currently underway, two other games will be held later in the day.

Meanwhile, Fan Fest welcomes football viewers for the Sunday matches at the Sparrow Hills.

