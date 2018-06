Argentina's team, led by Lionel Messi-led starts it's 2018 World Cup Group D play with a match against Iceland at the Spartak stadium in Moscow.

Thousands of fans are arriving to watch the game between one of the 2018 World Cup group favorite and the dark horse, which managed to defeat England at the Euro 2016.

The Group D includes Croatia and Nigeria as well. The two winners will advance to the Round of 16.