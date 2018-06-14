Putin at World Cup Opening Ceremony: Football Unites All World in One Team

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 has kicked off in Moscow ahead of the match between the Russian and Saudi national football teams.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino have spoken during the long-awaited ceremony.

According to Putin, "love for football unites the whole world in one team, regardless of language, traditions, faith and ideology."

The opening ceremony is due to be attended by President Vladimir Putin, as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Bolivian President Evo Morales, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and President of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam.