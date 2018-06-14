WATCH Football Fan Fest in Moscow on First Day of World Cup

Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) are the main fan location during the World Cup, with the territory outside the Moscow State University being able to host up to 25,000 people.

Football admirers, who haven't made it to the Luzhniki stadium to watch the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2018, have gathered at the so-called Fan Fest in Moscow to watch the game and the opening ceremony.

The Moscow Mayor's press service said earlier that a total of 56 World Cup matches would be broadcast live on one 1550 square foot screen and six smaller screens.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: FIFA World Cup Kicks Off in Russia

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.