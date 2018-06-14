WATCH Football Fans Arriving at Stadium for World Cup 2018 Opening Match

The first day of the World Cup will feature the match between the host country and Saudi Arabia (Group A). Russian President Putin and FIFA chief Infantino are set to speak at the opening ceremony.

Football fans from all around the world have been arriving at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018, as well as the match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

