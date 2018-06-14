Rebukes for Racism, Homophobia Have Nothing to Do With FIFA World Cup - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rebukes made by several states over issues such as homophobia and racism have nothing to do with the FIFA World Cup, which should have no place in politics, to begin with, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All countries accuse each other of racism, homophobia… all these accusations have nothing to do with the FIFA World Cup," Peskov said, asked whether the football tournament could neutralize these accusations.

The Kremlin official noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had said it was very important that football stays out of politics.

Later in the day, the FIFA World Cup will start in Russia.

The matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.