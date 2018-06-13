Famous Opera Singers to Perform at FIFA World Cup Opening Gala Concert in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On June 13 a grand gala concert celebrating the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening will take place on Moscow's Red Square.

The St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theater Orchestra led by conductor Valery Gergiev will arrive in Moscow for the concert, according to the theater's press service.

Renowned opera singers, including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Aida Garifullina, Yusif Eyvazov, will take part in the concert.

Previously, Vienna State Opera soloist Garifullina stated that she never thought she would be a part of such a huge football event happening in her own country.

The 2018 World Cup will take place in Russia at 12 venues in 11 host cities from June 14 to July 15. Saudi Arabia will play hosts Russia in the opening game of the World Cup at the 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.