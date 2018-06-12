Register
21:30 GMT +312 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina said Tuesday during a media briefing that he hopes there will be no incidents of racism at the tournament.

FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Collina Hopes No Racism at 2018 World Cup

Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina said Tuesday during a media briefing that he hopes there will be no incidents of racism at the tournament.

"It would be great if nothing will occur during the competition as well as during every match all over the world because having mixed sport and racism, something that nobody can understand and, of course, accept. So, hopefully, it won't be the case. But if something should happen there is a clear procedure, the so-called 'three-step procedure'. Referees know it very well and, of course, they are ready to go through the different steps when needed," Collina told journalists.

Pierluigi Collina said later that he was confident in regards to the referees who were chosen to officiate at the tournament.

"I'm afraid it's not a time to say why referees here or why assistant referees are not here. Of course, we cannot bring all the referees, we need to bring the referees we need here and we made this decision. We are convinced that it was a correct decision. We are confident that we've worked correctly in the selection process and the referees who are here deserved to be here," Collina told journalists.

The football association chose Russia's Sergei Karasev to be one of the 36 match officials that will referee the World Cup matches together with his compatriots Anton Averianov and Tikhon Kalugin, who would be assistant referees.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held in 11 host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.

 

