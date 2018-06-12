Argentine Referee Pitana to Officiate 2018 FIFA World Cup Opening Match

Pitana, who officiated four matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, will be assisted by Juan Pablo Belatti and Hernan Maidana.
🇦🇷Нестор Питана назначен главным арбитром матча открытия#ЧМ2018 #RUS 🆚 #KSA— Чемпионат мира FIFA 2018🏆🇷🇺 (@fifaworldcup_ru) June 12, 2018
Russia will face Saudi Arabia at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT).
The teams will also play Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.
