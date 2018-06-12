Argentine Referee Pitana to Officiate 2018 FIFA World Cup Opening Match

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A team of Argentine referees led by Nestor Pitana will officiate the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, FIFA said via its official Twitter account Tuesday.

Pitana, who officiated four matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, will be assisted by Juan Pablo Belatti and Hernan Maidana.

​Russia will face Saudi Arabia at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT).

The teams will also play Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.