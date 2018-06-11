Moscow Transport Launches Website in 7 Languages Ahead of World Cup - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A special 2018 FIFA World Cup section of Moscow's transport website has been launched in seven languages, including English, French, Spanish and Arabic, Head of Moscow’s Transport Department Maksim Liksutov told Sputnik.

"It's a simple and easily accessible website, which allows tourists to understand the Russian capital's transport system," Head of Moscow’s Transport Department Maksim Liksutov said.

According to Liksutov, the transport website has everything the fans need to know to get around the city during the World Cup, such as types of public transport, timetables and payment methods.

"The website is available in seven languages: Russian, English, French, Spanish, German, Arabic and Portuguese. We will turn it into a convenient website for Moscow tourists in Russian and English after the World Cup," Liksutov added.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities from June 14 to July 15. Moscow will host a total of 12 matches across two areas, including the opening game and the final.