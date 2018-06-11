Moscow Transport Launches Website in 7 Languages Ahead of World Cup - Official

"It's a simple and easily accessible website, which allows tourists to understand the Russian capital's transport system," Head of Moscow’s Transport Department Maksim Liksutov said.
"The website is available in seven languages: Russian, English, French, Spanish, German, Arabic and Portuguese. We will turn it into a convenient website for Moscow tourists in Russian and English after the World Cup," Liksutov added.
Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities from June 14 to July 15. Moscow will host a total of 12 matches across two areas, including the opening game and the final.
