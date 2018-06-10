New FIFA World Ranking Formula More Objective, Fair - World Cup Organizers

MOSCOW, June 10 (Sputnik) - The new FIFA World Ranking formula will be more objective and fair than the current one, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin said on Sunday.

"The new system has quite a difficult mathematical formula. Every match's weight is determined: friendly matches will have less weight than qualifying [ones], finals and playoffs will have the biggest weight. The FIFA Council considered it [the formula] acceptable. It provides more objectivity. [The current formula] was criticized, the new one will be more objective, however, it's hard to create an absolutely fair scheme," Sorokin told journalists.

The FIFA Council meeting took place in Moscow on Sunday where FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the new formula will be introduced following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to FIFA's press release, a group of sports specialists and statisticians developed a formula based on the Elo method of calculation which eliminates the potential for ranking manipulation and provides all teams with equal chance to improve their positions.

© Sputnik / Sergei Pyatakov Russian Delegation Gifts Syrian President’s Children 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Ball

This formula works not by averaging points for each individual match, but by adding or deducting them from a team's existing points total — a calculation in which weights are determined by the relative strength of the two opponents and the importance of each match. FIFA says that the approved formula will allow for a smooth transition from the current ranking.

The meeting comes just four days ahead of the opening of the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.