FIFA Fan Fest Kicks Off in Moscow

A number of Russian celebrities performed at the festival opening concert at 14:00 Moscow time [11:00 GMT]. According to the official tourist website for the FIFA World Cup, the official ceremony will begin at 19:00 [16:00 GMT] with Fan Fest ambassadors, France legend midfielder Desailly and former Russia forward Aleksandr Kerzhakov, taking part.
The Moscow Mayor's press service said earlier that a total of 56 World Cup matches would be broadcast live on one 1550 square foot screen and six smaller screens.
The first-ever Fan Fest was organized in Germany in 2006, and since then, it has become a part of the World Cup's official program. About 30 million people attended Fan Fest venues at the three previous World Cups.
Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, with a total of 12 matches, including the opening match and the final, set to be held in Moscow at the Luzhniki and Spartak stadiums.
