Russian Delegation Gifts Syrian President’s Children 2018 FIFA Official Ball

The Russian delegation led by Sablin arrived in Syria for an official visit on Wednesday. The talks with Syrian counterparts focus on cross-region economic cooperation and humanitarian issues. Syrian First Lady Asma Assad, known for her humanitarian activities and support for the families who lost their relatives in the war, also attended the meeting to welcome the delegation, according to Sablin.
"Assad said that he had given an interview to one of UK newspapers today. Since the World Cup has been around the corner, he was [also] asked about his favorite team. He answered that the team which he was rooting for was the Syrian Arab Army, which was fighting terrorists," the Russian lawmaker added.
From June 14 to July 15, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.
