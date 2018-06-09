Over 86% of Free Train Tickets to FIFA Group-Stage Games Booked - Official

"More than 700 trains with a total capacity of almost 450,000 seats have been put into service. As of today, more than 86 percent of the seats in the free trains operating during the group stage in the first two weeks [of the World Cup] have already been booked, and 64 percent have been booked in trains operating during the knockout stage," Polyakov said.
Fans must purchase match tickets and have a valid Fan ID in order to be able to reserve a seat free of charge.
READ MORE: Midfielder Perez to Replace Injured Lanzini in Argentina Squad Ahead of FIFA
Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time from June 14 to July 15. The games are set to be held in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)