Around 6,000 Spectators Attend Russia's Open Training Session - Football Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 6,000 spectators came to see Russia's open training session for fans on Saturday, the Russian Football Union's (RFU) press service told Sputnik.

Russia held the open training session as part of their preparations for this summer's FIFA World Cup. Tickets for the event were previously distributed by the RFU to sports schools.

"According to unofficial data, about five or six thousand people have attended Russia's training," an RFU representative said.

Striker Aleksei Miranchuk and midfielder Daler Kuzyayev said after the event that such activities brought players and supporters together.

"…It was nice to see so many children, we appreciate everyone who came… We have seen the support, [the spectators] shouted, it is even more helpful, like during the game. When a ball flew into the goal, everyone cheered and everything was positive and good. It is a very good event, all the footballers support the idea of having this sort of training sessions, as they bring us [and fans] together…" Miranchuk told journalists.

Kuzyayev added that he had not expected that so many people would come to watch the open training session.

"It is good that such events are organized, they give emotions and enforce us, it is only beneficial for us. Little kids will have good memories about seeing football players, and we will try to do our best to please our supporters," he said.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities. The host nation will face Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.