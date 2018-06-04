Russia Hold Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Turkey Friendly in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team held a full-squad training session at Moscow's CSKA Arena on Monday, a day before welcoming Turkey at the stadium for their last friendly match ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

The training session, which featured all 23 players named in the country's final World Cup squad on Sunday, was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and Russian Premier League President Sergey Pryadkin.

READ MORE: Over 50,000 People Took Photos With FIFA World Cup Trophy in St. Petersburg

Russia was beaten by Austria 1-0 in their penultimate pre-World Cup friendly in Innsbruck on Wednesday.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 and July 15, with the host nation set to face Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament before taking on Egypt and Uruguay in their other two Group A games.