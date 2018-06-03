Moscow Mayor Welcomes FIFA World Cup Trophy to Russian Capital (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took part in the welcoming ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Trophy in the Russian capital on June 3.

This is the last stop for the world famous trophy before the World Cup begins on June 14, when the hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia.

"Moscow is an Olympic capital. We hosted the Olympic Games. Today, Moscow will become a world football capital. Just like an old friend, we meet the World Cup Trophy, which has already been to Moscow, traveled to dozens of cities and returned to Moscow. We are looking forward to welcoming football fans from all over the world," Sobyanin said.

​The Moscow mayor added that those visiting the city would not only be able to see the city's parks and museums but would also be welcomed by "the smiles of Muscovites" as well as their hospitality.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in the Russian capital in September. The trophy visited 16 Russian cities before the international part of the tour began in London in January. It then traveled to a total of 51 countries.

After returning to Russia, the trophy visited eight cities before arriving in Moscow. The trophy has completed the longest tour in FIFA's history, having covered more than 16,500 miles (26,500 kilometers) in 123 days.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.