Part of Kremlin's Restored Towers, Walls to Reopen Ahead of World Cup - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Part of Moscow Kremlin's towers and wall facades will be unveiled after restoration on June 10-12, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the head of the restoration project, Ivan Orynchuk, told Sputnik.

"We're planning to reopen the Nabatnaya Tower and the curtain wall between the Nabatnaya and Konstantino-Eleninskaya towers by mid-June… We understand that there'll be a great influx of tourists closer to the beginning of the FIFA World Cup on June 14, so we should give those visiting Moscow the chance to admire the Kremlin's beauty," Orynchuk said in an interview.

The Kremlin is presently under extensive restoration with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.