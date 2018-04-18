Register
A 2018 FIFA World Cup installation outside the Russia 2018 Organizing Committee at Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow.

Eldest Volunteer Helping With 2018 FIFA in Russia Turning 86 – Volunteer Center

Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The eldest volunteer for this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia is celebrating his 86th birthday this year, Irina Shvets, the head of Moscow's volunteer center Mosvolonter, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have different people in our voluntary organization. The eldest one is turning 86," Shvets said on the sidelines of "Get Ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia!" conference organized in Moscow by the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

Even though the volunteer culture has recently started its development in Russia, the country has grown aware of what volunteers are doing and why their work is important thanks to a series of major international events, Shvets underlined.

About 5,000 volunteers are specifically trained in such are as as hospitality, medicine, navigation, language services, venue management and team services, the volunteer organization’s chief noted.

According to the conference’s organizers, the event was held in order to cover practical aspects with regard to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that could be of a great interest to the AEB members. In particular, this concerns hospitality, accommodation, migration, intellectual property rights, customs, retail trade, construction industry and building material suppliers.

Frank Schauff, the head of the association in Moscow, told Sputnik that he appreciated Russia’s level of preparation for the tournament.

"It makes a very prepared impression. We will see in practice how it is going to work but for me, I can say, I participated as a guest in the Olympic Games in 2014 and it was very well organized," Schauff said.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

