World Cup 2018 Visitors to Get Over 1.4Mln Guide Books, Maps in Moscow – Mayor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans arriving to Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have over 1.4 million free city guides and maps at their disposal, the Moscow mayor’s official website said on Friday.

"World Cup football fans coming from other cities and countries will get free Moscow city guides. A total of 960,000 tourist maps and 480,000 Moscow guides will be issued," the statement read.

According to the statement, the guides will be available in six languages: Russian, English, Chinese, German, French, and Spanish. They will include the schedule of matches, and information about Moscow's Spartak and Luzhniki stadiums, museums, theaters and tourist routes, as well as emergency phone numbers.

"Tourist maps and booklets will help visitors to navigate the capital. They will also explain how to buy public transport tickets and will help them to find the best observation decks," the statement said, citing the head of Moscow’s Sport and Tourism Department, Nikolai Gulyayev.

The distribution of the guides and maps will begin a few days before the start of the World Cup. Visitors will be able to get them at airports, railway stations, tourist information centers and hotels.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Apart from Moscow, the matches will take place in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.