Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium Recieves International Green Certificate

With just over four months remaining until the World Cup gets underway, the venue hosting the opening and final has received a final certificate of pass from international green standard BREEAM.

The Luzhniki Stadium, which last November hosted the Russian and Argentinian national teams for the first fixture after a comprehensive renovation. Decisions addressing environmental efficiency of the arena were incorporated into the project from the very inception.

In addition, two other World Cup stadiums have undergone certifications according to sustainable standards. The Spartak Stadium in Moscow was awarded its final BREEAM-in-use certificate with the level "Good", while the Kazan Arena received "Silver" on its final certificate from “RUSO. THE FOOTBALL STADIUMS”.

“The World Cup is taking place in Russia for the first time in history, and today we see how preparations become a catalyst for important changes in all walks of life,” said the Local Organizing Committee's Head of Sustainability Milana Verkhunova.

“Building World Cup stadiums in accordance with green standards will ensure we have resource-efficient, safe and comfortable football arenas and it will also mean the country’s culture of environmental awareness reaches a new level in general.”