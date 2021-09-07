Register
06:00 GMT07 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army

    'This Programme Has Been a Disaster': Over 300 UK Soldiers Seek Medical Aid After Trials of New Tank

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    321
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083063196_0:101:2001:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_e2478ecd9ba3957cb66dd23998cf5622.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202109071083812470-this-programme-has-been-a-disaster-over-300-uk-soldiers-seek-medical-aid-after-trials-of-new-tank/

    In July, a UK government report revealed that Ajax will pose security-related troubles to its crew if this fully-digitised light tank is driven at more than 20 miles (32 kilometres) per hour.

    At least 310 UK soldiers are facing medical assistance after trials of the army's new Ajax armoured fighting vehicle, also referred to as a light tank, Minister for Defence (MoD) Procurement Jeremy Quin said in a statement on Monday.

    "Of the 310 personnel, 304 have been contacted successfully and 248 personnel, including 113 of the original cohort of 121, have now been assessed", he noted. The health troubles reportedly include hearing loss, back spasms, and joint pain.

    Quin added that MoD officials are continuing "to identify and monitor the hearing of personnel exposed to noise on Ajax" and that "the army is also in the process of identifying any health effects in those potentially exposed to vibration".

    AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army
    AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army

    Referring to a yet-to-be-published report by the MoD's director of health and safety, Quin said that "while the report has not yet been concluded, it is apparent that vibration concerns were raised before Ajax trials commenced at the Armoured Trials and Development Unit in November 2019".

    He pledged that after the release of the document, his department would deal with what further probes were needed "to see if poor decision-making, failures in leadership, or systemic organisational issues contributed to the current situation".

    The minister for defence procurement also said that it was "not possible to determine a realistic timescale" for the introduction of the Ajax vehicles into service, vowing that the MoD would not "accept a vehicle that is not fit for [its] purpose".

    At the same time, Quin suggested that the Ajax trials could resume "imminently", but that they will involve General Dynamics staff rather than servicemen. The company was earlier picked to manufacture 589 Ajax light tanks for the army.

    Tory MP Mark Francois, a member of the Commons Defence Committee, for his part, said on Monday that he wonders what British soldier "in his or her right mind would want to go to war in an Ajax".

    "This programme has been a disaster and MoD ministers should emerge from denial, scrap it, and buy something that works – and doesn't injure its own crew!", the lawmaker argued.

    UK army
    © AFP 2021 / Maurice McDonald
    UK Army Target Could Lose 10,000 Troops in Defence Review, Media Claims
    The remarks come weeks after a government report claimed that Ajax poses safety risks to its crew if it is driven at over 20 miles (32 kilometres) per hour. The vehicle's maximum speed is 40 miles (64 kilometres) per hour.

    The Telegraph reported in July that the light tank's trials had been suspended from November 2020 to March 2021, after crews suffered swollen joints and tinnitus. Currently, all personnel are supposed to regularly have an ear test and wear noise-cancelling headsets inside the vehicle.

    A whopping £3.5 billion ($4.9 billion) has already been spent on the Ajax programme, rolled out in 2014, and is supposed to be wrapped up by 2024.

    Related:

    Modern Warfare: Drones May Replace Soldiers in UK Army, Defence Secretary Says
    War on Justice? UK Gov't Urged to Reconsider Bill That Could 'Decriminalise Torture' by British Army
    Tags:
    Britain, UK Ministry of Defence, trials, tank, security, soldiers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse