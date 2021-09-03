Register
15:03 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Military vehicles carrying DF-17 missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

    Chinese Media Slams Pentagon Over ‘Malicious’ Claim PRC is Set to Become Top Nuclear Threat

    © AFP 2021 / GREG BAKER
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083789452_0:222:3072:1950_1200x675_80_0_0_2ffe52e5b49d2b44ef7357957a512616.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202109031083789431-chinese-media-slams-pentagon-over-malicious-claim-prc-is-set-to-become-top-nuclear-threat/

    China became a nuclear weapons state in 1964, and is estimated to possess between 350 and 400 nuclear weapons. The People’s Republic maintains that these weapons are designed to provide a “minimum deterrent posture,” i.e. enough warheads to provide a response to enemy aggression, but not enough to be used for aggressive purposes.

    Chinese media has lashed out at the Pentagon over a senior official’s recent claims that Beijing was in the midst of a nuclear modernization program that would soon allow the Asian nation to outstrip Russia as America’s top nuclear adversary.

    Last week, Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, deputy commander of United Strategic Command (US STRATCOM), told a think tank that “there’s going to be a point, a crossover point, where the number of [nuclear] threats presented by China will exceed the number of threats that currently Russia presents.”

    Bussiere alleged that Beijing was in the middle of a nuclear weapons buildup, and suggested that this buildup was “no longer aligned” to the country’s claim that it seeks to maintain only a minimum nuclear capability to ensure deterrence. “The expansion, diversification and modernization of the Chinese nuclear arsenal is breathtaking,” he said.

    Bussiere went on to complain that unlike Russia, with which the United States has strategic arms limitation treaties, the US and China have no similar agreements in place to reduce tensions or stop an arms race.

    “We don’t have, like we have with Russia, any treaty frameworks. We don’t have any strategic stability talks. We don’t have any avenues to alleviate any misperceptions or confusions. So that dynamic, if you look at it from a US-Russia-China perspective, and you look at the mechanisms of stability that we’ve had going on seven decades with Russia, we don’t have those same mechanisms with China,” the commander said.

    Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, an English-language newspaper published under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party-aligned People’s Daily, slammed Bussiere over his remarks in an editorial, suggesting that the Pentagon official’s claim that China’s nuclear arsenal will soon surpass Russia’s carried a “malicious” intent.

    “I think Bussiere’s remarks had two malicious goals. First, he wants to sow discord between Russia and China, instigating a sense of crisis in Russia that China’s nuclear capabilities are to surpass Russia.”

    China and Russia’s nuclear arsenals are not comparable, and not even “in the same order of magnitude,” Hu wrote, suggesting that it would be “incredible” to suggest “that China’s nuclear capability could surpass that of Russia in the foreseeable future.”

    According to a recent estimate by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia’s inventory of nuclear weapons amounted to 6,255 warheads, while China was estimated to possess about 350 total weapons, or just 6 percent of the 5,500 nuke arsenal held by the US.

    In his response to Bussiere, Hu went on to recall that China was the only nuclear-armed state with a nuclear ‘no first use’ policy, which means the country will not be the first to launch nuclear weapons at an adversary under any circumstances in the event of war, and only do so in response to a nuclear attack on its territory.

    The Global Times chief went on to suggest that “Bussiere’s second purpose is sinister, too,” and that his complaints about the lack of nuclear treaties between Washington and Beijing were unjustified.

    “By saying so, he aspires to draw China into the mechanisms that would restrain China’s nuclear arsenal development. He wanted to prevent China from increasing nuclear deterrent, and, to sustain the huge disparity of nuclear weapons between China and the US,” Hu suggested. “China must have a firm attitude when it comes to nuclear arsenal development, because it is closely tied to China’s core national security. We should not be dissuaded and impacted by the tricks played by US officials and generals,” he stressed.

    US officials have repeatedly expressed fears about China’s alleged plans for a “significant expansion” of its nuclear arsenal in recent months, particularly amid reports that the PRC was building over 100 new nuclear missile silos. In July, State Department spokesman Ned Price suggested that “this buildup is concerning and raises questions about the PRC’s intent.”

    In addition to the nuclear weapons themselves, China is known to have developed a number of new delivery systems, including longer-range, more accurate missiles such as the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, and hypersonic glide vehicles known as the DF-ZF, which can be mounted aboard the DF-17 medium-range ballistic missile.

    FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power

    China has not publicly revealed how much it has spent on its nuclear modernization drive, with SIPRI estimating that the country spent $252 billion total on defence in 2020. For comparison, the United States, Beijing’s top potential adversary, spent over $778 billion on defence during the same period, and is in the middle of a thirty-year, $1.7 trillion spending spree to upgrade its nuclear arsenal. Despite dramatically outspending both China and Russia, US officials have repeatedly complained about the country’s alleged lack of capabilities compared to these major potential adversaries. Last month, the Congressional Research Service published a primer on hypersonic arms, lamenting that while Russia and China have already “likely fielded operational hypersonic glide vehicles –potentially armed with nuclear warheads,” US programmes in this area “are not being designed for use with a nuclear warhead” and are nowhere near operational status.

    Related:

    China Says US Pullout From Afghanistan Shows Military Interventions Are Doomed to Fail
    ‘China is Not the Soviet Union’: Beijing’s US Envoy Blasts Washington’s ‘Cold War’ Mindset
    Pentagon Accuses Beijing of Endangering Freedom of Navigation Amid South China Sea Spat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse