Register
06:05 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President Donald Trump looks on before speaking during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. Gov. Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border.

    'Bomb the Hell Out of It': Trump Urges Crackdown to Return US Military Hardware Seized by Taliban

    © AFP 2021 / BRANDON BELL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083302217_0:19:3075:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_509c4918822f741b786a836f07e053d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108311083756562-bomb-the-hell-out-of-it-trump-urges-crackdown-to-return-us-military-hardware-seized-by-taliban/

    Earlier this month, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan argued that although the Biden administration does not have a "complete picture" of where US weaponry in Afghanistan has gone, "a fair amount of it" is now in the Taliban's* hands.

    Former US President Donald Trump has said Washington should demand that the Taliban return each and every piece of American military hardware, seized during its takeover of the country or crack down on the militant group.

    "In addition to the obvious, all equipment should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it", Trump stressed in a statement on Monday.

    He also lashed out at the Biden administration's handling of the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, noting that "nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible".

    According to the ex-POTUS, "never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan".

    The pullout was taking place amid increased military activities by the Taliban across nation which culminated in their takeover of the capital Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government on 15 August. This was followed by the evacuation of US nationals and allied Afghans, a process that the Pentagon announced had come to a close on Monday, in line with a deadline previously set by President Biden.

    Trump's statement follows Republican Congressman Jim Banks telling reporters last week that the Taliban currently had access to at least $85 billion worth of US weaponry.

    "The Taliban now has more Blackhawk helicopters than 85% of the countries in the world", Banks said, adding that the Biden administration "still has no plan to get this military equipment or supplies back".

    The claims followed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitting earlier in August that the White House doesn't have "a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of [US] defence materials has gone", but that "certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban".

    A US Airforce Chinook helicopter (C) prepares for take off as a F-15E fighter jet taxis at the Bagram Airbase in the Parwan province, some 50 kms north of Kabul (file photo)
    © AFP 2021 / MANAN VATSYAYANA
    Russia Hopes Weapons Abandoned by US in Afghanistan Will Not be Used in Potential Civil War
    Shortly after the fall of Kabul, several videos were shared on social media appearing to show what looked like Taliban fighters posing next to UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and apparently taking a joyride in one.

    Over the last few years, the US Department of Defence has provided the Afghan security forces with over 7,000 machine guns, more than 4,700 Humvees, and at least 20,000 grenades, according to a recent Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) analysis.

    A report issued by the Government Accountability Office in 2017 claims that from 2013 to 2016, the Pentagon delivered about 76,000 vehicles, 600,000 weapons systems, and 208 aircraft to Afghan troops.   

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    ‘Conditions-Based Plan’: Pompeo Says Trump Saw US Withdrawal From Afghanistan in A Different Way
    US Reportedly Blows Up Last CIA Military Outpost in Afghanistan
    Two Top Daesh-K Targets Killed, One Wounded in US Drone Strike in Afghanistan
    Sullivan: US Capable of Suppressing Terrorism Threat in Afghanistan Without Military Presence
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Taliban, withdrawal, troops, military equipment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse