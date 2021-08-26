Register
06:54 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

    Malabar 21: US led-Quad Navies Begin Wide-Ranging Drills Off the Pacific Ocean Island of Guam

    © AP Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_58069fdf6a4451761b08894f47af3648.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108261083715491-malabar-21-us-led-quad-navies-begin-wide-ranging-drills-off-the-pacific-ocean-island-of-guam/

    The Quad members (the US, Japan, Australia and India) have been increasing their interactions in recent years, attempting to project themselves as a cohesive force to protect their interests in the Pacific and Indian Ocean. These countries consider China as a major threat as the PLA-Navy has been expanding its strength at an unprecedented pace.

    The four-day-long Malabar-21 naval exercise between the Quad navies kicked off on Thursday with the participation of destroyers, frigates, corvettes, submarines, helicopters and long-range maritime patrol aircraft in the Pacific Ocean.

    “MALABAR-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises. The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefits from each other’s expertise and experiences,” the Indian navy said on Thursday.

    The first Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral India-US naval exercise. In 2015, Japan joined Malabar as a permanent member. The 2020 edition witnessed the participation of the Royal Australian Navy.

    These countries have been carrying out the exercise amid the growing convergence of interests in the maritime domain in the face of China’s increasing presence in the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

    On Wednesday, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino warned the partner countries about the largest military build-up since the Second World War in all domains by China and urged the members to increase interoperability to counter the threats posed by the People’s Liberation Army-Navy.

    “[The PLA-Navy] could operate their carrier anywhere. They could be obstacles to India, they could be obstacles to the US. The question again is not what they can do with them or where they can go, but what their intent is with them,” Aquilino said.

    The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which pledges to promote a free, open and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, is viewed by Beijing as part of a US-led campaign to undermine China’s interests.

    “We hope the relevant countries will follow the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results, refrain from forming closed and exclusive 'cliques' and act in a way that is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in March this year after leaders from the US, Australia, India and Japan, the Quad group, met for the first time.

    According to Indian media, US President Joe Biden is likely to hold an in-person QUAD summit, the first ever, in Washington to deepen the cooperation in every sphere among the member countries.

    Related:

    Military Build-Up in Indo-Pacific Makes War 'Less Remote', Says Australia As It Backs Quad
    India Calls for 'Intelligence Inputs' From Quad Allies to Deal With Terror Threats From Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Navy, JAXA, Japanese navy, The US Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Malabar Exercise, Guam, China, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse