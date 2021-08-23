Register
20:26 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bavar-373

    Iran Boasts Newest Version of Bavar-373 Air Defense System is Better Than Russia’s S-400

    © Photo : Iran Military Warfareknow facebook
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108231083695915-iran-boasts-newest-version-of-bavar-373-air-defense-system-is-better-than-russias-s-400/

    In 2019, Iranian Brig. Gen. Shahrokh Shahram, then head of the defense ministry’s Organisation of Electronic Industries, said the Bavar-373 exceeded the capabilities of the US’ Patriot air defense system and even the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), although he was nonspecific as to which version of the Patriot its performance exceeded.

    Iran’s newest version of the Bavar-373 is an even more effective air defense system than the Russian-made S-400 Triumf system, according to an Iranian defense leader.

    “New editions of the Bavar-373 are coming and soon, a new edition that may be at the same or higher level than S400 will be unveiled,” Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Mahdi Farahi said during a Sunday television interview.

    According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the former Aerospace Industries Organization chief also said that the country had developed a new type of liquid rocket fuel that’s as stable as solid fuel. Typically, solid fuels are placed in rockets that must be ready to fire at a moment’s notice, but with the disadvantage that the fuel is less efficient than liquid fuel. Stable liquid fuel would give Iranian missiles a faster firing time and speed while making them lighter at the same time.

    The Bavar-373 was Iran’s answer to an export ban by Russia on its S-300 surface-to-air missile system until 2015. The domestically developed system employs multiple radars for detecting up to 300 targets at a time, tracking 60 of them, and engaging six, and can punch through many types of jamming.
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016
    © REUTERS / President.ir
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016

    Ironically, the Bavar-373’s projectile, the Sayyad-4 missile, is an improved version of a reverse-engineered Standard Missile-1 (SM-1) sold to Iran by the United States prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that threw out the Western-backed shah and ushered the present government into power. It has a range of up to 210 kilometers and can approach hypersonic speeds.

    That will have to be considerably improved upon if the new version is to outperform the S-400, which can hit targets some 400 kilometers out when using the ultra-long-range 40N6E missiles. However, if it can indeed do so, then Iran could have a viable weapon for shooting down low-altitude satellites, or ballistic missiles in their midcourse phase.

    In June, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said that Tehran was interested in several Russian-made weapons systems, with Iran’s then defense minister, Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami, having inspected an S-400 at the ARMY-2020 military expo outside Moscow the previous August.

    Since October 2020, international sanctions against Iran that blocked it from buying weapons abroad expired, but if Tehran were to buy S-400s from Russia, it would open them up to new sanctions from the US under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). India, China, and Turkey have had to wrestle with similar restrictions when buying S-400s.

    Related:

    Iran Will Keep on ‘Moving Towards Great Objectives’ in Missile Production, Defence Minister Says
    S-500 Prometheus: 'Killer of F-35' Has Undergone Combat Missile Trials & is Coming Soon
    Chinese Media Impressed by Russia’s S-500, Says ‘Worth Studying’ Possible Purchase for PLA
    Tags:
    Iran, Bavar-373 air defense missile system, S-400, MIM-104 Patriot, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), air defense
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse