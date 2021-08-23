US Army Completes Successful Live Fire Test of Israel Iron Dome System

"The US Army, the Israel Missile Defense Organization and RAFAEL have successfully completed a live fire test of the first US Army Iron Dome Defense System (IDDS-A) Battery, which the United States acquired from Israel," the Ministry of Defense said via Twitter.
The performance and live fire test was conducted at the White Sands New Mexico (WSMR) test range, and was the first time US soldiers intercepted live targets employing the Iron Dome System. Iron Dome developers Rafael, IAI Elta and mPrest supported the test.2/2 pic.twitter.com/1rGEkVpFrW— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) August 23, 2021
