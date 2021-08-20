Register
17:10 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kronshtadt Group's stand at the MAKS-2021 air and space salon.

    Russia Working on Airborne Launch and Recovery Drones

    © Sputnik / Евгений Биятов
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083671777_0:20:3607:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_80c3b455624fde92e47de0434d5ee49d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108201083671757-russia-working-on-airborne-launch-and-recovery-drones/

    Russia’s defence sector is busy building several new types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including a heavy drone bomber, long-range reconnaissance UAVs, and drone wingmen for its 4++ and fifth-generation fighter jets. The new equipment is expected to help the military even the playing field in an area where Russia has traditionally lagged behind.

    Russian drone manufacturer Kronshtadt Group is working on a new type of air-launched swarm UAV that will be able to take  off from and return to airborne ‘motherships’, general director Sergei Bogatikov has revealed.

    Speaking to Sputnik on the eve of the Army-2021 military expo and technical forum, which is set to kick off outside Moscow on Sunday, Bogatikov explained that some variants of drones from the Molnya (‘Lightning’) lineup will be equipped with airborne launch and recovery capability.

    “It’s important to understand that the there are several versions of devices from the Molniya series, including reconnaissance, strike and electronic warfare drones. The reconnaissance and electronic warfare variants of the drones [are expected to be returnable], while the strike variants will not, since doing so would simply be dangerous, even if they weren’t used to strike certain targets,” the official explained.

    Kronshtadt is looking at the Ilyushin Il-76, the longtime workhorse strategic airlifter used by the Russian military, as one possible platform to carry the Molniya drones and serve as their mothership, according to Bogatikov.

    Quantity Has a Quality All Its Own

    Bogatikov explained that the principle behind the Molniya system includes using numbers to overload enemy air defences, with “the main idea of swarm solutions being, first and foremost, to break through the enemy’s air defence system.” The official noted that the main Achilles Heel of modern air defences, which are costly to produce and fire expensive interceptor missiles, is their vulnerability to saturation of their information channels.

    “If the system is capable of shooting down 100 targets and it has to shoot down 100 targets, it works. But if it has to shoot down 1,000 targets, it will inevitably fail,” he explained.

    DARPA
    ‘Just Inches From Success’: DARPA’s Gremlin Swarming Drone Fails on Mothership Return Test
    Kronshtadt is not the only company working on airborne launch and recovery drones. The Pentagon’s Defence Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) and tech company Dynetics have been testing Gremlin drones flying out of a C-130 Hercules ‘Mothership’ aircraft since 2019, but have faced problems retracting the UAVs. Gremlins are designed to be able to carry up to 145 pounds of ordnance or equipment and are expected to conduct reconnaissance, electronic warfare and kinetic attack missions.

    Other Designs

    Along with the Molniya, Kronshtadt Group is busy working on several other projects, including preliminary conceptual design work for the ‘Grom’, a heavy strike drone whose possible missions will include combat operations alongside manned aircraft. The Grom was unveiled at the Army-2020 expo, and features a prospective combat payload of up to two tonnes, allowing it to carry both guided air-to-surface missiles and bombs ordinarily carried by manned aircraft, and to travel at speeds of up to 1,000 km per hour.

    Unmanned aerial vehicle 'Grom' (Thunder) at the Army-2020 show in Moscow on 24 August 2020
    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
    Unmanned aerial vehicle 'Grom' (Thunder) at the Army-2020 show in Moscow on 24 August 2020

    According to Bogatikov, Kronshtadt has also completed design documentation for the Sirius, a dual-engine medium-altitude reconnaissance and strike UAV with the ability to remain airborne for up to 20 hours at a time, and a cruising speed of 180 km per hour. The Sirius has a takeoff weight of up to two tonnes, can be operated by satellite and has the ability to interact with manned aircraft via the installation of integrated onboard communication, data exchange and identification systems. The Sirius is envisioned as a heavy variant of the Orion, another Kronshtadt design.

    As for the Orion, which was introduced into service last year, that drone too is receiving upgrades, with Bogatikov revealing that plans including equipping the drone with new electronic warfare capabilities, enabling it to defend itself against incoming missile attacks, and to suppress enemy systems on behalf of other units on the battlefield.

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Galperin
    Orion-E Drone Model

    The Orion has a maximum takeoff weight of 1,150 kg, a cruising speed of 200 km per hour, a maximum altitude of up to 7 km, a maximum flight time of 24 hours, and a 200 kg payload.

    Field-21M (Polye-21M) electronic warfare system
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Military Reportedly Creates ‘Dead Zones’ for Enemy Drones and Cruise Missiles
    Kronshtadt Group is just one of multiple Russian defence sector companies developing drones and the means to defend against them. Earlier this year, Almaz-Antey, maker of Russia’s S-300, S-400 and S-500 series of air defence systems, showed off a new small drone-hunting UAV designed to shoot down enemy drones. Other systems, including a long-range flying wing combat UAV known as the Okhotnik (‘Hunter) and the Sokol Altius long-endurance recon, strike and electronic attack drone for use by the Air Force and Navy, are also in development. The first batch of Sokol Altius drones is expected to be delivered to the Russian military later this year.

    Related:

    Drone Footage Shows Huge Tents at Obama's Birthday Party After Promises to 'Scale Back' Event
    Russia Patents Drone Designed to Operate in Post-Apocalyptic Nuclear Wasteland
    Photos of 'Iranian Drone' Allegedly Shot Down by Taliban in Western Afghanistan Emerge Online
    Israeli Military Downs Hamas Drone From Gaza - Photo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse