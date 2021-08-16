Almaz-Antey Corp., Creator of Russia's S-400 to Take Part in Turkish Military Fair - IDEF'21

Russia's state-owned arms industry giant, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defenсe Corporation, globally known as the developer of the S-400 and S-500 air defence systems, will take part in the 15th International Defence Industry Fair.

"Our participation in the IDEF'21 is aimed, first of all, at strengthening Almaz-Antey's image as a reliable supplier of exclusive defence products, which help clients-states to preserve their sovereignty and maintain security. We are also hoping to expand our portfolio of potential clients by taking part in IDEF'21," said Viacheslav Dzirkaln, deputy general-director for foreign economic activity at Almaz-Antey.

During the four-day gathering in Istanbul, the company will demonstrate the products of several of its subsidiaries such as the S-400 Triumph, Viking, Buk-M2E, and Tor air defence systems, as well as "ROSC-1" Radar-Optical Complex capable of detecting and neutralising small and low-speed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Screenshot / Russian Defence Ministry S-400 on route to Turkey being loaded up at a Russian airbase.

Almaz-Antey's stand will also include a separate zone dedicated to its radar and airspace-monitoring systems. The company promises to show off its radar system "Sula", designed to monitor objects in space, and meteorological radar DMRL-3 which has the potential of monitoring changes in the weather and predicting dangerous conditions. The Russian defence industry giant will also present its mobile maintenance centre "REDICOM", which can be used to repair Almaz-Antey's equipment in the field.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

Almaz-Antey is one of the biggest Russian defence industry companies, which incorporated several engineering bureaus and factories, to develop and produce a significant part of the country's military products – both for domestic use and export. It is also one of 11 Russian defence holdings taking part in this year's IDEF'21, where the firms from around the world will congregate to demonstrate their products to potential buyers. Almaz-Antey's products are used in militaries of more than 50 countries around the world.