Register
12:07 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drone

    Russia Patents Drone Designed to Operate in Post-Apocalyptic Nuclear Wasteland

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571243_4:0:1920:1078_1200x675_80_0_0_b2b2fbdf94e6040be03372ae01df40a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108101083571542-russia-patents-drone-designed-to-operate-in-post-apocalyptic-nuclear-wasteland/

    Russia already has several types of unmanned aerial vehicles in its arsenal, and engineers and industry are working to bring several addition designs, including a heavy drone bomber, new medium and long-range reconnaissance UAVs, and drone wingmen for fighter jets, online.

    Russia’s Military Academy of Strategic Rocket Force has patented a new type of drone design that’s capable of carrying out reconnaissance operations in areas contaminated by nuclear fallout or hazardous chemicals.

    The vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV design is said to be able to land on both hard surfaces and water, and features protection for its traction system screws to facilitate use in harsh conditions.

    The recon drone can carry equipment weighing up to 0.6 kg, allowing for the installation of monitoring equipment to determine sources of radioactive and chemical pollution and contamination, and to search for missing persons. On top of that, the drone can analyze the area it’s operating in to determine the state of destruction. The UAV is designed to operate any time day or night and in adverse weather conditions.

    According to the patent submitted to the Federal Institute of Industrial Property, the aerodynamically profiled drone’s navigation system and data collection and analysis complex is protected in a hermetically-sealed lightweight hardware module. This feature, combined with special protective netting installed both above and below the drone’s rotors, is designed to help it operate in forests, built-up areas and even indoor locations, without fear that collisions may render it inoperative.

    Russian engineers aren’t the only ones working on ultra-durable drone technology designed for use in heavily polluted or contaminated environments. Earlier this year, Alliance Solutions Group, a Virginia-based emergency management company, unveiled the Argus Elite – a VTOL UAV armed with hazardous materials sensors designed to work in polluted environments and to detect explosive compounds.

    Field-21M (Polye-21M) electronic warfare system
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Military Reportedly Creates ‘Dead Zones’ for Enemy Drones and Cruise Missiles
    Despite its relatively late entry into the field of modern unmanned aerial vehicles, Russia been working on the design and production of a series of drone designs for the military, as well as the equipment to stop them, in recent years.

    Earlier this year, defence giant Almaz-Antey showed off a small drone-hunting UAV capable of shooting down or ramming enemy drones. Companies and the military are working on a number of other designs, including a long-range flying wing combat UAV known as the Okhotnik (‘Hunter’) and the Sokol Altius long-endurance recon, strike and electronic attack drone for use by the Air Force and Navy. Several other projects, including a drone wingman for Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 and the new Sukhoi-75 ‘Checkmate’, are also in development.

    The Russian Defence Ministry plans to start taking delivery of new long-range strike drones fitted with guided missiles and specialized ammunition later this year. The military reported in April that it had successfully tested Inohodets (‘Pacer’) attack drones in Syria against terrorists. Late last month, a military source told Sputnik that work was also underway to integrate anti-tank missiles into the new Orion combat drone.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Plans to Slap Iran's Missile, Drone Building Industry With Sanctions
    Iran Boasts Capability to Carry Out ‘Every Type of Drone Operation’
    Militants Attacked Syrian Troops With Drone Bomb, 5 Injured, Russian Military Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse