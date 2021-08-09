Minsk Interested in Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems, Lukashenko Says

"The S-400 is of great interest to us. And I am sure that we will receive these complexes. Moreover, we have saved a lot of money on the construction of the nuclear power plant", Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference, hinting at a loan Moscow provided to Belarus for the construction of the NPP.
According to him, Minsk is ready to buy Russian military equipment worth $300 million to $500 million, and S-400 systems would be included in the purchase.
The president also vowed to maintain aerial security for the power plant, saying that Tor missile systems, produced by Russia, had been deployed to protect it.
"Previously, we relied on the Tor-M2, and this is a good weapon; we know not only how to use it, we know how to modernise it, we know how to repair it", Lukashenko said.
He added that in Belarus, an armoured vehicle repair plant and several private enterprises are also repairing and modernising Russian S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
