US Approves Sale of Tank-Busting Javelin Missiles to Georgia

"The Government of Georgia has requested to buy eighty-two (82) Javelin FGM-148 Missiles; and forty-six (46) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLU)," DSCA said in a press release. "The estimated total cost is $30 million."
The proposed sale will improve Georgia’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its anti-armor capacity, the release said.
In the past, the US has also sold Javelins to Ukraine and Poland.
Javelin is a guided munition that can be carried and launched by a single person, day or night in any weather. The fire-and-forget technology allows the gunner to fire and immediately take cover, move to another fighting position or reload, the US Army explains in one website.
Video demonstrations available on YouTube show the weapon autonomously targeting weak points in armored vehicles, such as the top of a tank.
