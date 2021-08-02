Register
16:09 GMT02 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Submariner Day

    UK Tabloids Raise Alarm Over Russian Nuclear Subs Conducting ‘Sinister’ Deep Dive Ops in Atlantic

    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    428
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105174/16/1051741605_0:63:1200:738_1200x675_80_0_0_1afbbe6f19825cf14e8232a7c5ab999a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108021083509999-uk-tabloids-raise-alarm-over-russian-nuclear-subs-conducting-sinister-deep-dive-ops-in-atlantic/

    The Borei-class submarine is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile-carrying boat with up to 16 Bulava nuclear missiles onboard. Russia currently has four of the subs in its arsenal, with a fifth expected to be commissioned in October, and at least five more to be completed after that.

    British tabloid outlets The Mirror and The Sun have expressed hyperbole-filled concerns about the significance of Russian Borei-class subs’ alleged deep-dive operations in the far north.

    In a piece about the “mysterious ‘deep penetration’ missions” Sunday, The Mirror reported that “large numbers of Borei-class subs were diving to depths greater than 500 meters in the Norwegian Sea in a possible “bid to enter the Atlantic undetected.”

    The Sun was even more alarmist in its reporting, calling the alleged missions “sinister.”

    The Mirror erroneously reported that Borei-class subs are “believed to be capable of carrying new Zircon 3M22 hypersonic missiles, which can cover 2.7 km per second and against which there is thought to be little or no protection.”

    It’s not clear where The Sun got its information about supposed Russian plans to fit the Zircon, envisioned as a surface ship-based missile, aboard Borei-class subs. According to all publicly available information, Zircon cruise missiles are intended for deployment aboard Project 885M Yasen-class nuclear missile subs, not Borei-class boats.

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    US Allies Want More Drills Aimed at Detecting Russian, Chinese Submarines
    A source told The Mirror that while “the reason for these extreme depth missions has eluded most analysts,” it could simply be about ensuring “access [to] the Atlantic with stealth.” The source complained that “there has been an increase in Russian submarine activity of late, as there has with much of Moscow’s armed forces as it tests the resolve of NATO.”

    Vladimir Valuev, a veteran submariner and former commander of the Russian Baltic Fleet, questioned the veracity of the tabloids’ reporting, telling Sputnik that British stories on Russian subs’ activities amount to pure speculation.

    “I consider it to be speculation. I don’t know of any devices with which one could check the depth to which [an adversary’s sub] is immersed. The Brits are making things up,” Valuev said.

    At the same time, the commander did not rule out that Borei-class boats can dive to depths of 500 meters or more, given Russian submarine builders’ historical capabilities. He recalled that the Project 685 Plavnik Komsomolets submarine, commissioned in 1980s, successfully dove to 1,000 meters, with such a depth great enough to put it out of reach of enemy torpedoes. If modern Russia were to build similar subs, he suggested, “they would be invulnerable.”

    Related:

    India Gives Nod to Build More Conventional Submarines Amid Power Battle With China in Indian Ocean
    US Allies Want More Drills Aimed at Detecting Russian, Chinese Submarines
    'Important Milestone' as Norway, Germany Conclude 'Gigantic' Submarine Deal
    US Navy's Secret Nuclear Submarine Will Be 'Apex Predator' Operating Behind Enemy Lines - Report
    Better Luck Next Time: Champagne Bottle Won't Break During American Submarine Christening - Video
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse