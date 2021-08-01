Better Luck Next Time: Champagne Bottle Won't Break During American Submarine Christening - Video

A bad omen marred the christening ceremony for the US Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine, the USS Hyman G. Rickover, as a traditional champagne bottle didn't break after hitting the vessel.
Footage of the incident shows Sarah Greenert (who is the daughter of the submarine’s sponsors, Darleen Greenert and Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert) hitting the bottle two times with no result before she finally manages to break it.
🚨🇺🇸Video: During the baptism of U.S. Navy Submarine USS Hyman G. Rickover, a champagne bottle was finally broken. pic.twitter.com/dD8pn60iZ2— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) July 31, 2021
