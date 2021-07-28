Register
07:17 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Norwegian soldiers from Telemark Battalion in Afghanistan engage enemies from a long distance

    Norwegian Afghanistan Veterans Struggling With Mental Problems, Report Finds

    © Photo : P
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105488/01/1054880162_0:63:1200:738_1200x675_80_0_0_5bd65db5a15b3f03515fea373adf848f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107281083475727-norwegian-afghanistan-veterans-struggling-with-mental-problems-report-finds/

    A majority of Norwegian veterans battling sleep problems, depression, anxiety and PTSD, often in combination with intoxication, shy away from seeking care, fearing it would hamper their further careers, a new report has found.

    Norwegian war veterans dare not seek help for mental health problems they encounter as a result of overseas service, fearing consequences, a new report has found.

    More than 70 percent of Afghanistan veterans who experience mental problems don't seek health care, broadcaster NRK reported. Among other things, they fear the consequences regarding their further careers in the Armed Forces.

    The fact that veterans do not seek help for mental illness is not a secret for the Veterans Association SIOPS, an interest organisation for soldiers injured in international assignments.

    “Most often it is about sleep problems, depression, anxiety and PTSD. Often combined with intoxication,” SIOPS Secretary General and former Chief of Staff of the Norwegian Navy, Øystein Wemberg, said.

    “The most common explanation for not seeking help is the desire to deal with the difficulties themselves and fear of consequences for further careers. That one should lose security clearance, promotions and later foreign service,” he said.

    Lack of trust in the help apparatus is seen as yet another important reason.

    “It is not sustainable that so many veterans don't get the help they deserve. These are men and women who have sacrificed a lot for our country,” Centre Party MP and member of the foreign affairs and defence committee Emilie Enger Mehl said.

    A woman with a girl walks past the site of a car bomb blast that targeted schoolgirls in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Norwegian PM Admits Failure in Afghanistan as Country Pulls Out Troops
    Mehl is concerned that unreasonable demands for compensation from the authorities make it difficult to seek help. According to her, it can take up to nine years for a veteran to have his case completed in the Government Pension Fund and Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (Nav).

    “The government made it this way that between 70 and 80 percent of veterans who apply for compensation are rejected. This is not a number to be proud of. It should not be a struggle to get help. These people have fought hard enough,” Mehl said, calling it wrong to put systems ahead of people.

    According to the 2012 survey that looked at those who served in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2011, 4.4 percent of personnel claimed mental issues as a result of the service. However, Wemberg suspected a much larger unreported number, since among Lebanon veterans, wholly 12.4 percent reported mental illness.

    “We want as many people as possible to seek help. The Armed Forces needs healthy soldiers, and that's why we must have openness,” psychologist and researcher Hans Jakob Bøe, one of the authors of the study concluded.

    All in all, over 9,200 Norwegians have served in Afghanistan between 2001 and the pullout declared in 2021, with 10 killed in action.

    Related:

    Doubts Raised Over Physical Capacity as Norwegian Military Sees Record Number of Female Recruits
    Tags:
    mental health, Afghanistan, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse