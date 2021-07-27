Register
06:47 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Doubts Raised Over Physical Capacity as Norwegian Military Sees Record Number of Female Recruits

    © AFP 2021 / Kyrre Lien
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107271083468384-doubts-raised-over-physical-capacity-as-norwegian-military-sees-record-number-of-female-recruits/

    While celebrated for “greater diversity” and providing a different experience, the higher share of women has been achieved through lowering the physical demands, which according to some military experts, may pose a long-term problem.

    Never before have the Norwegian Armed Forces received so many female recruits. Of the 1,081 new recruits for the navy and air force, 46 percent, nearly half, are women. In the air force alone, 60 percent are female.

    Norway introduced gender-neutral conscription in 2015, the first European nation to do so. Ever since, the percentage of women in the armed forces has risen steadily.

    “It's really good! Women in the military provide greater diversity. They have a lot of knowledge and experience, and a distribution of women and men provides a better learning environment for the Armed Forces,” Ronny Kristoffersen, a Commander-in-Chief at the KNM Harald Haarfagre, told national broadcaster NRK, celebrating the new record.

    The Armed Forces aims to achieve an even distribution of female and male recruits, but in order to achieve this, physical demands on women have been lowered.

    According to Anders Aandstad, an associate professor at the Norwegian Defence College, that there are numerous advantages to an even distribution of women and men in the military, but it can also affect physical capacity.

    “The way we conduct warfare has changed. There are many more tasks that don't have the same physical requirements,” Aandstad mused.

    Nevertheless, he is very surprised that the proportion of new female recruits in the air force has jumped up to 60 percent, warning of negative consequences.

    “If there are many positions with high physical demands, such a high proportion of women can be a physical disadvantage, even though there are many other advantages,” Aandstad cautioned.

    Crew members of Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute after a briefing of NATO Allied Maritime Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, right, of the Royal Netherlands Navy before setting sail together in a convoy of five ships of Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany, Tuesday, April 22, 2014
    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Norwegian Navy 'Goes Woke' as It 'Wholeheartedly' Debuts in Gay Pride Parade - Video
    The head of the recruiting school is aware of the differences in the physical conditions, but argued that they are not a problem.

    “There are differences between women and men, but we work in groups, and there women and men complement each other,” Kristoffersen said in his rebuttal.

    As of now, 19 percent of Norway's military personnel are women, with the proportion being higher in some branches.

    The problem associated with lowering the bar to let in more women is not uncommon for other nations' armed forces across the globe.

    This year, internal US Army figures showed that 44 percent of women failed the ACFT (Army Combat Fitness Test), compared to only 7 percent of men, with female soldiers “continuing to lag male soldier scores in all events”, according to Military.com.

    Earlier, the US Army's first female infantry officer, Captain Kristen Griest, urged the service not to revert to separate fitness standards for men and women. According to her, evaluating women based on lower fitness standards would not only hurt the effectiveness of combat arms units, but also women in the Army.

    Related:

    Norway Sees Surprising Spike in Births After 'Corona Year'
    Norway Summons Chinese Ambassador Over 'Unacceptable' Hack Attack
    Tags:
    women, military, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse