Pentagon Confirms Conducting Week's Second Airstrike Against Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia

"The Department of Defence can confirm that in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab in the vicinity of Qeycad, Galmudug, Somalia today", King said in a statement. "There were no US forces accompanying Somali forces during this operation. US forces were conducting a remote advise and assist mission in support of designated Somali partner forces".
This is the second airstrike the US military has conducted in Somalia under the Biden administration. The first airstrike occurred on 20 July in support of Somali forces fighting al-Shabaab militants in the region of Galkayo, Somalia.
King said no additional information could be provided at this time due to operational security concerns. Meanwhile, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby told VOA that American troops were providing remote assistance to Somali forces, not fighting on the ground.
The Somali government issued a statement earlier confirming that the airstrike had killed al-Shabaab militants and destroyed their weapons, while not inflicting any casualties among civilians.
BREAKING: The Somali Government is reporting a new air strike has targeted Al-Shabaab militants in Qey’ad village area in central Somalia’s Galmudug state. Details of any casualties from Friday’s airstrike has not been given. pic.twitter.com/KGeaEWsEKw— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 23, 2021
Al-Shabaab has long been leading an insurgency against the Somali federal government, staging numerous attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.
*Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terror group closely linked to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)