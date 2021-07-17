Register
14:53 GMT17 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 have conducted simulated firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile with a small radar signature and high maneuverability

    Congressional Report Frets Over US Lack of ‘Systems which Can Hold’ Off Russia’s Hypersonic Weapons

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106243/32/1062433211_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_b5d59130dc89d838cc8a8bd11e63f6e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107171083404626-congressional-report-frets-over-uss-lack-of-systems-which-can-hold-russias-hypersonic-weapons/

    The US is working on at least eight separate hypersonic missile programmes, but has yet to produce an operational weapon. Russia and China received their first hypersonic systems in late 2017 and late 2019, respectively. Russian military planners view hypersonics as a guarantee of Moscow’s ability to respond to a surprise enemy first strike.

    US decision-makers should be concerned by the pace of the development of Russia and China’s hypersonic capabilities, and by the Pentagon’s difficulties in catching up to their prospective adversaries in this area, a new update to the Congressional Research Service’s primer on hypersonic weapons has determined.

    The document, compiled by an agency responsible for briefing US lawmakers on military affairs and other matters, points out that Russia and China have already “likely fielded operational hypersonic glide vehicles –potentially armed with nuclear warheads,” while US hypersonic programmes “are not being designed for use with a nuclear warhead” and are nowhere near reaching operational status.

    The document cites the congressional testimony of Michael Griffin, a former undersecretary of defence for research and engineering, who briefed lawmakers and told them that the US does not yet “have systems which can hold [China and Russia] at risk in a corresponding manner,” and doesn’t “have defences against [their] systems.”

    Spending Bonanza Leaves Something to Be Desired

    The report goes on to indicate that the current US military budget includes $3.2 billion in outlays for hypersonic weapons research, while the request for fiscal year 2022 request an additional $600 million. On top of that, the Missile Defence Agency has made a separate request for $247.9 million for hypersonic defence. The Pentagon has not yet “established any programmes of record for hypersonic weapons,” nor made “a decision to acquire” such arms, the paper adds. Instead, the military has opted to continue to formulate and evaluate prototypes, system concepts and mission sets.

    An artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering.
    Lockheed Martin
    House Subcommittee Inexplicably Asks to Slash Spending on US’ ‘Super-Duper’ Hypersonic Missile
    The US has over half-a-dozen hypersonic weapon systems in development, including an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) for the Air Force, an Army-Navy Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB), a Navy Intermediate Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon, the Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), a Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW) for the Air Force, a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) also for the Air Force, and DARPA’s Operational Fires programme.

    Among these projects, only the CHGB is anywhere close to operational capability, with the Army announcing earlier this year that it expects to begin fielding the weapon with a unit by September.

    However, the Congressional Research Service gives a more pessimistic estimate on the timeframe for the appearance of US-made hypersonics, concluding that the Pentagon is “unlikely to field an operational system before 2023,” notwithstanding the prioritization of hypersonics R&D in successive budgets. The report justifies the delay by repeating several times over that US hypersonic weapons are to be conventionally armed, making accuracy and technical acuity more important than for potentially nuclear-armed Russian or Chinese systems.

    Surprise Admission

    Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle
    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russia Federation
    Putin: Russia Was Forced to Create Hypersonic Weapons After US Withdrew From Missile Treaty
    Delving into recent history, the document also makes a surprise admission that US policy is responsible for Russia’s push to create hypersonic systems. The report points out that “although Russia has conducted research on hypersonic weapons technology since the 1980s, it accelerated its efforts in response to US missile defence deployments in both the United States and Europe, and in response to the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2001.”

    US President George W. Bush (R) looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) signs 24 May 2002 in St. Catherine's Room, the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia what the White House calls the Treaty of Moscow, a 10-year treaty binding the nations to reduce their nuclear stockpiles by about two-thirds - to a range of 1,700 to 2,200
    © AFP 2021 / TIM SLOAN
    US President George W. Bush (R) looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) signs 24 May 2002 in St. Catherine's Room, the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia what the White House calls "the Treaty of Moscow", a 10-year treaty binding the nations to reduce their nuclear stockpiles by about two-thirds - to a range of 1,700 to 2,200

    Since then, the report estimates, Russia is “likely” to have fielded the nuclear-capable Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle and the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic nuclear-capable missile system, and worked to develop the Zircon, a ship-launched hypersonic cruise missile capable of traveling at speeds between Mach 6 and March 8.

    China, meanwhile, is assumed to have deployed the DF-ZF – a hypersonic glide vehicle, by early 2020, having tested it at least nine times since 2014, according to US intelligence.

    FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power

    No Clear Mission

    The research report complains about a lack of clearly defined missions for hypersonic weapons by the Pentagon, which it says makes it difficult for the military to balance the considerations of R&D, production and deployment. It also points to certain “strategic implications” of the new type of weapon, particularly its short flight time, “which, in turn, compresses the timeline for response,” as well as uncertainties related to hypersonics’ maneuverability.

    Citing a United Nations assessment, the report concludes that hypersonics could be seen as a strategic weapon, even if they are conventionally armed, and may result in the use of nuclear weapons by an adversary. The Congressional Research Service therefore recommends adding such weapons in new international arms control treaties.

    Test of the Zircon hypersonic missile
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Test of the Zircon hypersonic missile

    Russian government officials and military planners have stressed repeatedly that their strategic doctrine is aimed at preventing aggression, including in form of the concept of a ‘Prompt Global Strike’ – i.e. a massed precision-guided conventional enemy first strike meant to decapitate Moscow’s defences and nuclear response capability. Russia’s nuclear doctrine commits the country not to be the first to use nuclear weapons, but also reserves Moscow the right to retaliate with nukes in response to conventional aggression so severe it threatens the survival of the state.

    Prompt Global Strike as envisioned in a 2014 MIT presentation.
    © Photo : Subrata Ghoshroy, MIT
    Prompt Global Strike as envisioned in a 2014 MIT presentation.

    Related:

    UFO Sightings Could be Alien or Russian & China Hypersonic Tech Tests
    Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hypersonic Missiles Arrive in Syria, Defence Ministry Says
    Russia's Avangard & Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles Put On Combat Alert, S-500 About to Wrap Up Trials
    US Air Force Tested Warhead for Its ARRW Hypersonic Missile That Still Won’t Fly
    House Subcommittee Inexplicably Asks to Slash Spending on US’ ‘Super-Duper’ Hypersonic Missile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse