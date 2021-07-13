Register
22:52 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35 aircraft fly over the U.K.'s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

    F-35 Simulator Still Not Working So Aircraft Can Not Even Be Tested Yet, GAO Reports

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083332311_0:199:3073:1927_1200x675_80_0_0_f89e09b750c38d9f929afb4724e97828.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107131083379319-f-35-simulator-still-not-working-so-aircraft-can-not-even-be-tested-yet-gao-reports/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the most expensive aircraft in history, still cannot be adequately tested for operational use because its simulator system remains inadequate and has yet to be upgraded, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said.

    "[The] F-35 program has not completed operational testing on the aircraft to ensure warfighters get the capabilities they require, primarily due to increasing delays with the aircraft simulator," the report said on Tuesday.

    In August 2020, the F-35 Program Office determined the simulator used to replicate complex test scenarios that could not be accomplished in a real-world setting, did not fully represent the aircraft's capabilities and could not be used for further testing until fixed, the report said.

    Although the F-35 program is now nearly 20 years old, the US Air Force and manufacturers have yet to "resolve critical deficiencies with the aircraft; ensure critical manufacturing processes are mature; address supply chain issues that strain production and sustainment; and [and] take steps to ensure reliability and maintainability goals are met," the report said.

    In the three years of Block 4 capability development, its total estimated cost increased from $10.6 billion to $14.4 billion. The Defense Department added another year to the Block 4 schedule, in March 2021 but the GAO found the remaining development time frame is not achievable, the report said.

    "Unless the F-35 program accounts for historical performance in the schedule estimates, the Block 4 schedule will continue to exceed estimated time frames and stakeholders will lack reliable information on when the modernized capabilities will be delivered," the report added.

    The F-35 program began development in 2001 and remains the most expensive weapons program in US Defense Department history, the report acknowledged. Currently, the program is more than 8 years delayed and $165 billion over its original cost expectations, according to the report.

    Related:

    S-500 Prometheus: 'Killer of F-35' Has Undergone Combat Missile Trials & is Coming Soon
    Mike Pompeo Contradicts Benjamin Netanyahu, Says F-35 Was Key to Israel-UAE Peace Deal
    S-400s, F-35s & Armenian Genocide: Erdogan Urges Biden to Use Upcoming Meeting to Resolve Disputes
    US Defense Dept Needs to Cut Billions in F-35 Costs to Achieve Affordability - Report
    Tags:
    US, Lockheed Martin F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, F-35
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse