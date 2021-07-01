Video: Belgian F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Building at Air Base in Netherlands

According to the official statement, the incident happened on Thursday morning. As a result, two people were injured, the pilot managed to eject.
Reportedly, there was no explosion or fire registered at the scene. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.
Leeuwarden Air Base is located in the country's north and is one of the two F-16 bases of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
